AS Monaco have reached a deal with Reims for the transfer of 22-year-old defender Axel Disasi. According to L’Équipe, the deal includes a €14 million ($16.4m) fee plus bonuses.

Disasi still has a year emaining on his Reims contract, but Monaco are in the midst of an ambitious rebuilding project, highlighted by the appointment of Nico Kovac as head coach.