Kylian Mbappe is open to the idea of signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain although there would have to be a clause included that would allow him to leave for a set fee, according to AS.

That would be to ensure he can make a switch to the LaLiga giants, or another major European superpower, if he chooses to in the future.

MBAPPE: "EVERYONE IS TALKING, BUT NOBODY KNOWS"

Mbappe's current deal with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2022 but a new contract for the Frenchman that included such a clause is being seen as detrimental to Madrid, who would miss out on the opportunity to sign the forward for a cut-price fee.