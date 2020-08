Marseille have petitioned local authorities to allow 20,000 fans to attend their Ligue 1 season home opener against Saint-Etienne at Stade Velodrome on August 21, according to a report from La Provence.

Under current national guideline, events in France are recommended to be limited to 5,000 spectators, due to continued precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, regulations allow local authorities to make to make their own decisions on large public gatherings.