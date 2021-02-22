Marseille have reached a verbal agreement to appoint Jorge Sampaoli as the club’s first team coach, according to various reports.

The Argentinean coach, who is currently in charge of Atletico Mineiro, is expected to take the reins of the Ligue 1 side in early March, at the conclusion of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A season.

However, Sampaoli could be in the south of France as early as Friday to sign a contract expected to run until June 2023.

Confirmed. Jorge Sampaoli is set to sign his contract as new Olympique Marseille manager until June 2023. Last details to be sorted then it’s gonna be announced. Maurizio Sarri turned down OM bid two weeks ago. 🔵 #OM #Sampaoli — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2021

Ernesto Valverde and Maurizio Sarri allegedly turned down offers to replace Andre Villas-Boas at the helm of Marseille, resulting in the club’s Head of Football, Pablo Longoria, to approach Sampaoli.

The former Sevilla coach received a red card on Sunday after entering the field in Atletico Mineiro’s 3-2 win over Sporting Recife.

🟥 “Ladrão de merda”. O último ato de Sampaoli pelo @Atletico?



🎥: Première pic.twitter.com/aXlG12Iki7 — HENRIQUE ANDRÉ (de 🏡) (@ohenriqueandre) February 21, 2021

Marseille currently sit seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, picking just ten points from ten league outings since the turn of the year.