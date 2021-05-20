Barcelona defender Junior Firpo has emerged as a target for Marseille, claims Mundo Deportivo.

The 24-year-old has been unable to dislodge Jordi Alba at Camp Nou and may be tempted to seek out a new challenge in the next window.

Firpo impressed during a two-season stint with Real Betis before moving to the Camp Nou during the summer of 2019.

However, he has become an increasingly peripheral figure for the Blaugrana, making just 17 LaLiga appearances under Quique Setien last season, for a total of 1,010 minutes of playing time.

The Dominican-born defender has featured even less under Ronald Koeman this season, making just 17 appearances across all competitions for a total of 819 minutes of playing time.

Firpo still has three years left on his current Barca contract, although it is believed both parties are interested in finding him a new club.