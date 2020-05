GOAL

Marseille are willing to sell Morgan Sanson this summer after valuing the midfielder in the region of €35-40 million ($38.4 - $43.8 million).

L'Equipe reports that the French side are keen to raise significant funds from the sale of players this summer and see Sanson as their most saleable asset.

Aston Villa are believed to be among a number of Premier League clubs considering a move for the 25-year-old.