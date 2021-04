GOAL

Marseille are open to offers for defender Duje Caleta-Car should Liverpool rekindle their interest, claim RMC Sport.

The Croatian centre-back almost moved to Anfield in January, only for the Ligue 1 side to scupper the deal - however they would be willing to sell him in the summer.

Caleta-Car is reportedly still desperate to move to Liverpool, and Marseille have decided not to stand in his way should the move be an option again.