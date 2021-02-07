Marseille are seriously studying the possibility of appointing Jorge Sampoali as a replacement for André Villas-Boas, according to Téléfoot Chaine.

Sampaoli, who is currently Atletico Mineiro's head coach, is the frontrunner to take over from the Portuguese tactician, who was suspended after offering to resign from the Ligue 1 club due to the signing of Olivier Ntcham.

Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria is reportedly leading negotiations with the former Argentina and Chile national team boss.