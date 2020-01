GOAL

Lyon are nearing a €25 million (£21m/$28m) deal for Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, reports RMC Sport.

The Ligue 1 side are feeling the pressure to complete a deal quickly, with the likes of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also credited with an interest in Guimaraes.

Lyon view Guimaraes as a replacement for Lucas Tousart, who appears close to a move to the Premier League.

DEMBELE: I WILL NOT LEAVE LYON THIS SEASON