Lyon are monitoring former Marseille midfielder Luiz Gustavo ahead of an uncertain transfer window, reports L'Equipe.

The Brazilian joined Fenerbahce last summer on a four-year deal, but is rumored to want to leave the Turkish giants following a difficult first season.

Lyon coach Luis Garcia previously worked with Gustavo during his time in charge of OM where he made the 33-year-old a fixture in his team.

However, a major roadblock standing in the way of the two reuniting is the financial difficulties facing the club following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was ended prematurely, Lyon were in seventh place - outside of the European places.

As a consequence, a large chunk of the club's transfer budget will hinge on whether the team can secure Europa League qualification by beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de la Ligue final on July 31.

However, with Lucas Tousart leaving for Hertha Berlin, and attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar also expected to leave, there are other options for financing a move for Gustavo.