Lille have received a £75 million ($94m) offer from an unnamed club for Victor Osimhen - according to Telefoot.

A player of particular interest among Premier League clubs, the 21-year-old striker has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, and Chelsea have also been mooted as a possible next destination.

In addition, Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United and Arsenal are also closely tracking the Nigeria international's progress.

Osimhen has hit 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Lille this term.