Newly-appointed AS Monaco coach Niko Kovac is apparently ready to clean house. According to Get French Football News, Kovac has submitted a list of players he wants sold before the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Most notably, the list of cast-offs is said to includes striker Keita Balde and defender Jemerson. Midfielders Youssef Aït Bennasser and Adama Traoré, winger Samuel Grandsir and left-back Jorge are also believed to be outside of Kovac's plans.

REPORT: MONACO ENTER TALKS FOR MCKENNIE

According to the report, Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell will let Kovac decide the future of high-wage players Cesc Fabregas and Stevan Jovetic.