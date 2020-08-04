New AS Monaco boss Nico Kovac has submitted his summer wish list, which includes Real Madrid's Luka Jovic, according to French Football.

Kovac was appointed as the head man at Monaco in July, following the departure of Robert Moreno. The club have touted his arrival as a sign of their ambition to return to the top of Ligue 1.

According to the report, Kovac has already sold Jovic on the project in the principality and has turned it over to Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell to finalize an agreement with Real Madrid, where the 22-year-old Serbian striker has had a chaotic season.

Kovac is also said to have an eye on Mario Götze, who is out of contract after leaving Borussia Dortmund in June.