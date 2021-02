GOAL

Lucien Favre and Peter Bosz are both on Nice's short list for their next head coach, Le10Sport reports.

Favre was sacked by Borussia Dortmund earlier this season and another former Dortmund coach, Bosz, is currently in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.

Adrian Ursea has been in charge at Nice since the club sacked Patrick Vieira in December.