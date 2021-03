GOAL

Michael Cuisance hopes to discover his Marseille future when he meets with new coach Sampaoli, per TZ.

The Bayern Munich loanee, who joined the Ligue 1 outfit last year on loan after a move to Leeds collapsed at the final hour, has struggled to justify his reputation and appears to be struggling with his new side.

But with Sampaoli now at the helm, Cuisance hopes to meet with him to discuss whether he figures in more long-term plans as he looks to kick on.