Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has rejected an offer to return to PSG, according to multiple reports in France.

RMC, Goal France and other entities have reported that PSG have only offered Choupo-Moting a one-year deal, but the 31-year-old Cameroonian is holding out for a two-season contract.

Choupo-Moting - who has been out of contract since his previous deal with PSG expired in August - has previously stated his desired to return to the Ligue 1 champions. He has reportedly received multi-year offers from other clubs.