According to a report from L’Équipe, they confirm that an agreement between all parties for the transfer of 25-year-old Burkina Faso international winger Bertrand Traoré from Lyon to Aston Villa.

Bertrand Traoré will join Aston Villa on a 4-year contract in a €20.5m deal from Lyon - transfer is now due to be announced on Friday. https://t.co/ufkwu8brdJ — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 17, 2020