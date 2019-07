GOAL

Rennes have reignited their bid to capture Arsenal's veteran defender Laurent Koscielny, according to Sky Sports.

The Ligue 1 outfit are keen on a free transfer but the Gunners are demanding a fee for the Frenchman who has a year to run on his current deal.

The Gunners have begun disciplinary proceedings against the centre back after claiming he refused to travel on a pre-season tour to the United States.