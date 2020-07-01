Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice said the Ligue 1 side have no intention of selling teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga amid links to Real Madrid, even for €80million ($90m).

Camavinga is reportedly wanted by LaLiga giants Madrid following a breakout Ligue 1 campaign before the 2019-20 season was cut short in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17-year-old midfielder has also previously been linked to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"Camavinga's departure has not been spoken about," Maurice told RMC Sport. "There has never been a real interest. Since my arrival, I was clear that Camavinga would be included in the project.

WHO IS EDUARDO CAMAVINGA?

NO CAMAVINGA OFFERS DESPITE MADRID INTEREST

"If Real Madrid offer €80million for him as is being talked about, the answer is no. We want him to stay so that he keeps developing at Rennes."

"For me it is clear, this player must be part of the project for the coming season. We want to continue with this player," Maurice continued.

"It is important for him that he continues with Stade Rennais. He's a very good boy, a great player.

"These are discussions we will have together. For our part, we have no intention of letting him go."

"It is worth pointing out that the player has the ambition and maybe the desire to go elsewhere," added Maurice.

"I would listen to him, but at the moment he has a Rennes contract and we will then see how the transfer window is working."