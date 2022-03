Rennes beat Angers 2-0 at home, on matchday 27 of Ligue 1.

Bourigeaud opened the scoring with a bouncing volley into the far corner in the 33rd minute. At the end, Laborde doubled the lead in the 87th by netting from close range after controlling a cross from Jeremy Doku.

With this victory, the local team move within a point of third-place Marseille in French league.

On the next date, Angers will face Reims, while Rennes will have Lyon as its rival.