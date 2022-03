In Roazhon Park, Rennes won 6-1 over Metz, with a hat-trick from Guirassy, ​​a double from Terrier and another one from Traore. On the oher side, Mafouta scored for the visit at the end of the match.

With this victory, Rennes continue as one of the best teams of the season and Metz are 19th, in Relegation places.