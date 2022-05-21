Rennes are in the Europa League after drawing to Lille at the last minute of the game.

Lille took the advantage in the 11th minute while Rennes responded until the 41st minute to equalize the score.

La preuve en images au Roazhon Park 🤪 https://t.co/8py6jsYtTy pic.twitter.com/TcnMfH4y4N — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) May 21, 2022

They went into the break 1-1.

The second half was cardiac because neither could go into advantage until Tim Weah scored the second for Lille. Rennes answered in the 93rd minute to get 1 point and are in the Europa League.