Rennes took charge of visiting Brest at Roazhon Park and defeated them 2-0.

Gaetan Laborde opened the festivities at the 20th minute, and Martin Terrier sealed the deal at the 90th.

Rennes is momentarily fifth in Ligue 1 with an 11-4-8 record and 37 points while Brest dropped to 13th with 6-9-8 and 27 points.

Post-match insights:

Rennes have scored in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 13 games from 22nd September 2021 to 22nd December 2021.

L. Majer has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Rennes player in the French Ligue 1.

M. Terrier has scored 11 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Rennes player in the French Ligue 1.

Rennes have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 23 games, only Olympique Marseille (11) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Rennes have scored in each of their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 9 goals in that run.