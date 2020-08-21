Rennes confirmed Friday that one unnamed player has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in a 14 day quarantine.

Rennes are scheduled to begin their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign on Saturday away to Lille.

Earlier this week, the would-be opener for the French league, Marseille vs. Saint-Etienne was postponed after four Marseille players tested positive.

Rennes statement (translated):

Tests carried out at the Henri Guérin training center on Thursday August 20, in anticipation of the match against LOSC scheduled for Saturday August 22, revealed a case of COVID-19 within the professional workforce of Stade Rennais FC As soon as it was taken upon knowledge of the results, the player concerned was isolated and placed in fourteen. He has no symptoms.

"New tests were carried out on the entire professional group this Friday August 21," explains the referring doctor of the club. These new tests have confirmed the case of COVID-19. No other player, staff member or administrative employee close to the group has tested positive during the test carried out this Friday.

In accordance with the health protocol put in place, the Professional Football League and the LOSC have been notified. The whole club works in close collaboration with the Regional Health Agency and makes every effort to protect its employees.

Committed to the fight against COVID-19, Stade Rennais FC also wishes to remind its communities of the need to respect the instructions recommended by the health authorities.