Renaud Ripart Scores For Nimes Against Lille Just Before Halftime March 21, 2021 17:57 1:11 min Nimes get a goal just before halftime as Renaud Ripart scores to make it 2-1 to them over Lille. Ligue 1 Lille Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Nimes Renaud Ripart -Latest Videos 0:58 min Lorient Equalize with 40-Yard Golazo 12:28 min Getafe And Elche Settle For A Draw 9:05 min Lens Move Up To Fifth With Win Over Strasbourg 1:00 min Enes Unal Scores Getafe's Equalizer Against Elche 1:12 min REPORT: Celta Target River Star Borre 1:17 min Milla Scores Opening Goal For Elche Against Getafe 10:51 min Cikalleshi Leads Konyaspor To Win Over Alanyaspor 1:23 min REPORT: Wijnaldum Agrees to Join Barcelona 1:44 min Bono: I Didn't Know How to Celebrate Goal 12:57 min Bono Snatches Point For Sevilla Over Valladolid