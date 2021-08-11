Messi's PSG Presentation - Key Quotes

In a packed PSG press room, Lionel Messi and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi spoke about one of the biggest moments in sports history - Messi joining PSG

Lionel Messi

"I am very happy, you all know how my exit was from Barcelona. It has been hard after so many years. The moment I arrived here I felt very happy and I really want to begin the training sessions. I have really enjoyed my time in Paris from the first minute."

"I want to work and start with my teammates and start with this new moment of my life."

"I am very happy to be here, I have this will to play, I am very impatient. I still want to play, I still want to win as I have from the first moment of my career."

"At end of the day it's football, it's the same everywhere. I have friends here and it will make things easier. I want to begin now and begin to train and know all my teammates. I want to begin now."

On when he will start playing - "I don't know, I was on holidays, I spoke with the technical staff, so maybe I need a preseason. I will begin to train and work and play as soon as I can."

On the past few days - "it's been hard, it's been quick, it's been emotional."

"I am grateful for the people in the street, it was incredible to see them. I want to thank them and I really want to see them now."

On winning the Champions League - "Sometimes you can have the best team in the world and not win the Champions League. Paris knows this perfectly having been so close to a victory, but it was very close. You need a very united squad, this locker room is very united but you also need luck."

"I think this team is done and ready. I have just come here to help, I'll try to give my best with my passion. My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League again and Paris is the best place to win it again."

Reuniting with Neymar - "Of course I have friends here. When you see the squad, you really want to play with them. We have the same goals. I know all my teammates in the locker room. Neymar did a lot and was important for my choice."

Ligue 1 and French soccer - "Of course, I know Ligue 1 because of my friends in Paris. The championship has been growing a lot. I think the league is more competitive, all the teams are getting stronger as they want to win against Paris and win Ligue 1. It will be a new experience for me, new rivals, new stadiums, I am very happy to experience this new atmosphere"

Returning to Barcelona - "It will be very nice to go back to Barcelona and be with the fans when possible. It will be strange to play at home in Barcelona but it can happen and we'll see."

PSG President - Nasser Al-Khelaïfi

"An amazing and historic day for the club and the football world. A fantastic moment for us. Leo Messi makes football magic, beautiful and he's a winner"

"We still haven't won anything. This is just the start and the hard work will start now."

"We have a fantastic squad today, the best players in the world and for me we have the best coach in the world."

On Kylian Mbappe's future - "He's competitive, he wants to win trophies, he's said it in public. He wanted a competitive team, there is no excuse for him now, he can't do anything else but stay"

On Financial Fair Play - "We have followed Financial Fair Play from Day 1. If we have signed (Messi) it means we have the capacity to. You can see what he is bringing to the club, it's huge in terms of the commercial (side), social media. He's a big asset for the club, it is being increased in every single part."