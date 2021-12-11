Reims won 2-0 over St Etienne with Touré and Mbuku's goals.

Reims have scored in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest scoring streak this season.

Reims have kept a clean sheet in 6 of their 18 games, only Olympique Marseille (8) and Rennes (8) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Saint-Étienne have lost their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer losing streak was from 28th August 2021 to 25th September 2021, a run of 5 games.

In the next round, Reims is facing Marseille and St Etienne is playing against Nantes.

