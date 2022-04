Stade de Reims defeated Lille with a 92nd-minute goal by Yunis Abelhamid, complicating the chances of the current champion to land a spot on the European tournaments.

Reims opened the score in the 32nd minute with a goal by Marshall Munetsi and Lille came back in the 57th with a rocket shot by Renato Sanches.

Lille slipped to the 9th spot with a 12-12-9 record and 49 points while Reims improved to 9-13-11 and 40 points, good for 12th on the Ligue 1 table.