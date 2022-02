Stade de Reims had it easy over visiting Girondins de Bordeaux beating them 5-0 in the Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Reims' goals:

Hugo Ekitike 40'

Marshall Munetsi 46',76'

Azor Matusiwa 59' (A: N. Mbuku)

Wout Faes 62'

Reims is now 14th on the Ligue 1 table with 6-9-8 and 27 points while Bordeaux is fighting to stay away from relegation at 19th with 4-8-11 and 20 points.

--

Post-match insights:

Reims have kept a clean sheet in 8 of their 23 games, only Olympique Marseille (11) and Rennes (10) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

H. Ekitike has scored 9 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Reims player in the French Ligue 1.

Y. Abdelhamid attempted 69 passes in this game, the highest total for a Reims player in the French Ligue 1 this season.