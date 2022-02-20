Reims 1

W. Faes 4' (A: A. Flips)

Brest 1

M. Satriano 34' (A: R. Del Castillo)

Post-game insights:

Youcef Belaïli is the first Brest player to miss a penalty in Ligue 1 since Steve Mounié in December 2020 against…Reims (shot saved by Rajkovic).

Romain Del Castillo (Brest) has assisted a goal in his last two Ligue 1 games (1 assist vs Troyes and 1 assist vs Reims), as many assists as in his previous 28 games in the top-flight.

Martin Satriano (Brest) has found the back of the net from each of his three shots on target in Ligue 1.

Three of Predrag Rajkovic’s seven penalties saves in Ligue 1 have been made against Brest, including the last two.

Only Ludovic Ajorque (5) has scored more headed goals than Reims’ defender Wout Faes (3) in Ligue 1 this season.

Only Nice (8) have won more penalties than Brest (7) in Ligue 1 this season, whilst only Bordeaux and Monaco (7 each) have conceded more penalties than Reims (6) in the top-flight in 2021/22.

Brest have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 away Ligue 1 games (20 goals overall), their longest such run since August 1987-May 1988 (15).

Reims have drawn ten Ligue 1 games this season (W6 L9), the highest tally in the top-flight.

Reims have won just one of their last seven Ligue 1 games (D3 L3), after winning three of their four previous (L1).

A. Flips has assisted 4 goals this season (1 in this game), no Reims player has more in the French Ligue 1.

W. Faes scored after just 3:51, the fastest goal for Reims in the French Ligue 1 this season.