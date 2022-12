Reims hosted Rennes today in Ligue 1.

Reims took the lead in the 6th minute after Folarin Balogun scored a volley goal.

Reims scored the second one in the 22nd minute to extend their lead.

Right before the end of the first half, Rennes closed the gap.

Florian Baloguin managed to score a late goal for Reims.

The game finished with a score of 3-1.