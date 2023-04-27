Neymar was due to have the protective boot on his right foot removed on Thursday after receiving "reassuring results" from tests on his ankle injury.

The Paris-Saint Germany forward underwent season-ending surgery last month after suffering ligament damage during a 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille.

PSG revealed Neymar is expected to be sidelined for three to four months.

The Ligue 1 leaders on Thursday provided a positive update on the 31-year-old's recovering.

A statement released by the club said: "Neymar Jr has returned to the Training Centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain's medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today.

"After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris."

Neymar had been enjoying his most productive season for PSG since the 2018-19 campaign, equalling a tally of 34 direct goal involvements (18 goals, 16 assists) in all competitions – joint-second highest in his PSG career, behind the 44 in his debut season.