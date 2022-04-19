The presence of Kylian Mbappé: There is no doubt that it is always a pleasure to see the main star of world football today, who never gets tired of shining upfront in the Parisian team, especially with his 21 goals and 14 assists in Ligue 1 this season.

The anticipated championship: If PSG wins and second-placed Olympique de Marseille fails to score the 3 points, the difference would be 16 or 18 points, so with 15 to play, the Parisians will recover, in advance, the LIGUE 1 title that Lille won last year.

Sergio Ramos, possible starter: The injuries to Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe could open the doors to a fourth start for Ramos, who was already in the starting eleven on November 28 against Saint Etienne, on January 23 against Reims, and on April 9 against Clermont.

An opportunity for youngsters: This match could also be used for some youngsters to play "who can gain experience for the future of the club", as Mauricio Pochettino himself explained in the previous press conference.

A redemption for Gianluigi Donnarumma: Finally, if the Italian goalkeeper wants to atone for recent mistakes, especially the one that resulted in Marseille's goal in the last Le Classique, this could be a very good opportunity to do so.