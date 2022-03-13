RC Strasbourg took a key 1-0 win over AS Monaco at the Stade de la Meinau and has hope to join UEFA Champions League spots in order to qualify to this tournament for the first time since the 1979/80 season.

The only goal of the match came at the 23rd minute after a crossing from the right corner and a remarkable bicycle-kick made by Ghanaian Alexander Djiku that was too much for goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Monaco's coach Philippe Clement decided to send Wissam Ben Yedder to the pitch at the 66th to substitute Jean Lucas and therefore play with two center-forwards in order to tie the game, but RC Strasbourg was solid on defense and kept the lead even with moments of great football.

This victory place RC Strasbourg in 3rd position with 47 points tying Olympique Marseille, that will be facing Stade Brestois later today. Meanwhile, this is the fourth loss in the last five matches in all competitions for Monaco, whose only triumph was last week over Marseille .