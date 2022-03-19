In the first match of this saturday in Ligue 1, RC Lens has beaten Clermont Foot at home by a 3-1 after two defensive mistakes were made by the visitors, allowing Lens to score twice after the 1-1 parcial tie.

Kosovar striker Elbasan Rashani scored the first goal of the game after being quicker than anybody in Lens' box following a touch by Mohamed Bayo over goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez that tended to be goal but was about to leave the pitch wide until Rashani came and corrected the path of the ball.

Lens would answered back at 39th after Austrian defender Kevin Danso took a unorthodox shot to the far post following a corner-kick and sealed the tie. Later, in the third minute of stoppage time, Florian Sotoca tricked goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco, stealed the ball from him and score a goal that will turn around the globe to put the 2-1 lead for the locals.

In the second half, RC Lens would ended up scoring once again following weaknesses in Clermont defense. After a free-kick goalkeeper Djoco leave the ball inside the box, then it was take by Jonathan Clauss, who shot the ball off the post and the rebound was taken advantage by Massadio Haidara, sending it to the back of the net.

Lens reach the 6th place in Ligue 1's standings, overpassing Lille and Nantes (both will be playing each other tonight) with 44 points, three away of RC Strasbourg in the last Europa position. Clermont, on the other hand, is still struggling with relegation, remaining one point away of the 18th place, where Saint-Etienne is.