PSG'S 2019-20 Season In Review August 23, 2020 06:51 2:32 min PSG could be on course to win their first ever UEFA Champions League title against Bayern Munich on Sunday top off a historic season for the Persians. UEFA Champions League PSG Neymar Ligue 1 coupe de la ligue Coupe de France Kylian Mbappe Angel Di Maria -Latest Videos 4:59 min Lille And Rennes Play To 10-On-10 Draw 0:47 min Da Silva Scores Rennes Equalizer Against Lille 1:36 min Ronaldo: Messi "Very Unlikely" To Leave Barcelona 28:30 min beIN The Conversation: Should Liga MX & MLS Merge? 1:12 min Reinildo Red Card Leaves Lille And Rennes With 10 0:47 min Rennes Down To 10 After Boey Red Card 1:11 min Bamba Scores Lille Opener Against Rennes 3:11 min Mbappe: "I Joined PSG To Win The Champions League" 0:48 min Boateng Faces Late Fitness Test For UCL Final 0:48 min Flick Committed To Bayern's Approach Against PSG