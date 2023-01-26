Paris Saint-Germain had a touch of class after their Coupe de France match at Pays de Cassel.

The Ligue 1 club not only left a significant undisclosed amount as it gave its share of ticketing revenue to the amateur club but also had some gestures, as reported by Le Parisien.

"Paris had a lot, a lot of class," said the Sporting Director of Pays de Cassel, Gabriel Bogaert. "PSG employees came to our campaign to do a report about our club, which had never been done. Luis Campos offered a PSG shirt with Pays de Cassel written and signed by all the players. They respected us from start to finish."

PSG visited the Bollaert Stadium on Monday and played in front of a full crowd of 38,000 people.

Besides the economic benefits that this match represented to the small club, the fans and players had the ultimate experience of watching and sharing moments with one of the top clubs on the planet.

"At halftime, Kylian Mbappé, author of the first five in PSG's history in an official match, offered his shirt to Alexis Smijak, USPC captain but also a member of Collectif Ultras Paris.", according to Le Parisien.