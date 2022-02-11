Kylian Mbappé culminated a deadly counter-attack by Paris Saint-Germain by scoring at the 90+3 minute to gain the 1-0 win over Stade de Rennais at the start of the 24th week of action in the Ligue 1 2021/22 season.

Lionel Messi made the filtered pass to Mbappé for the assist and Mbappé was unforgiving to a Rennes' defense that locked PSG scoreless for more than 90 minutes.

PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 18-5-1 and 59 points. Rennes held on momentarily at fifth with 11-4-9, and 37 points.

Post-game insights:

PSG have won their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest winning streak was from 29th October 2021 to 28th November 2021.

K. Mbappé has contributed to goals in his last 4 games in the French Ligue 1 (3 goals, 1 assist).

PSG have scored in 21 of their 24 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.

L. Messi has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (1 goal, 3 assists).

K. Mbappé has scored 12 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other PSG player in the French Ligue 1.

PSG have scored in their last 8 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 15 games from 10th April 2021 to 25th September 2021.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in 9 of their 24 games, only Olympique Marseille (11) and Rennes (10) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

