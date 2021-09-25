Idrissa Gana Gueye scored shooting a rocket at the 14th. minute and Julian Draxler added another goal right after subbing in at the 88th. minute and PSG won their eighth straight match of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season against Montpellier.

With Lionel Messi watching from the stands, PSG faced a very active Montpellier side but were able to preserve the victory. Keylor Navas had a busy night and performed very well for a clean sheet.

PSG is now 8-0-0 at the top of the table with a 10 point advantage of second-place Marseille. Montpellier is now eighth on the table with a 2-3-3 balance. +