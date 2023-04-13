This Saturday, a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter awaits soccer fans as table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain take on the in-form Lens in matchday 31 of the 2022-23 season. The clash is set to kick off at 👉 2:50 PM ET / 11:50 AM PT, with live coverage available exclusively on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. 👀

Flashback: When Lens Ended PSG's Unbeaten Streak in Ligue 1 - A Preview of Their Upcoming Showdown on Saturday 🇫🇷

Hosted at PSG's fortress, Parc des Princes, the match promises to be an exhilarating display of world-class soccer. PSG currently lead the league with 69 points, thanks to a record of 22 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses, while Lens are following closely, sitting at 63 points with an 18-9-3 record, making this a high-stakes match for both teams.

While PSG have experienced a few bumps along the way with only 3 wins in their last 5 matches, Lens are on a sizzling run, boasting 4 consecutive victories and a draw in their recent outings. This momentum could prove crucial in a matchup against the league leaders.

PSG's formidable attack, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, has yielded 19 goals and 14 assists respectively. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics were instrumental in PSG's most recent 0-2 triumph over Nice in matchday 30.

As the two sides prepare to clash at Parc des Princes, viewers can expect a high-octane showdown that may have a significant impact on the Ligue 1 title race. Don't miss this nail-biting encounter, only on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español.