PSG destroyed Lille in their visit to Stade Pierre-Mauroy with a 1-5 rout.

The Parisiens improved to 17-5-1 and 56 points at the top of the table while Lille fell to 11th place with 8-8-7 and 32 points.

Lille Goal: Sven Botman 28' (A: H. Ben Arfa)

PSG Goals: Danilo Pereira 10',51' (A: Leandro Paredes) Presnel Kimpembe 32' (A: Lionel Messi) Lionel Messi 38' Kylian Mbappé 67' (A: Marco Verratti)

PSG have scored in 20 of their 23 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

K. Mbappé has contributed to goals in his last 3 games in the French Ligue 1 (2 goals, 1 assist).

K. Mbappé has scored 11 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other PSG player in the French Ligue 1.

PSG have scored in each of their last 7 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 16 goals in that run.

PSG have won their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winning streak was from 29th October 2021 to 28th November 2021, a run of 4 games.

PSG have scored in their last 7 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 15 games from 10th April 2021 to 25th September 2021.