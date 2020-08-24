Neymar said "losing is part of the sport" as the tearful Paris Saint-Germain star congratulated Bayern Munich on being crowned Champions League winners.

PSG were unable to cap their first Champions League final appearance with silverware following a 1-0 defeat to Bayern in Lisbon on Sunday.

Neymar cut an emotional figure post-match after PSG failed to add a maiden European crown to their domestic sweep of 2019-20 titles in France.

Afterwards, Neymar wrote via Twitter: "Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end.

"Thanks for the support and affection from everyone. Congratulations Bayer [sic]."

Kingsley Coman's second-half header saw Bundesliga champions Bayern emerge triumphant as they claimed their sixth European Cup/Champions League trophy.

It also saw Bayern seal a second treble in eight seasons, with PSG ending their campaign as Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee de Champions holders.

Kylian Mbappe – a World Cup champion with France – also took to social media following the showpiece event.

"Disappointed not to end this year with the best of awards, but life is made that way," Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

"We fought with all our might. Congratulations to Bayern. And a big thank you for your support."