Paris Saint-Germain have signed midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

Fabian has agreed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions, becoming their fifth new recruit in the transfer window following the arrivals of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitike.

The Spain international has ended a four-season stay at Napoli, where he lifted the 2019-20 Coppa Italia, as he moves to the French capital for a reported initial €21.5million fee.

Fabian said: "I'm very happy to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. It's a joy for me to start this new stage of my career in this country.

"And I'm proud to come to one of the best clubs in Europe with the best players in the world. It's a truly exciting challenge."

The 26-year-old scored seven goals and provided four assists as Napoli finished third in Serie A last season, completing more passes (1,966) than any other Partenopei player in the competition.

Since he joined Napoli in 2018, only Dries Mertens and Ruslan Malinovskyi (both 15) have scored more goals from outside the penalty area in Serie A than Fabian (13).

His arrival to bolster the PSG midfield, along with Portugal duo Sanches and Vitinha, comes after Christophe Galtier allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to join Roma.

Fabian's exit represents another blow for Napoli after the departures of key trio Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly.