Paris Saint-Germain had a tough match ahead following what happened in Madrid four days ago when it faced Girondins de Bordeaux in front of its crowd. The outcome was possitive for the leader of Ligue 1 after a solid 3-0 victory against the bottoms of the tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino's side took 24 minutes to score the opener when Messi connected with Georginio Wijnaldum, who delivered a beautiful soft assist taken advantage by Kylian Mbappe. The FIFA World Cup champion in 2018 was one-on-one with goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin and didn't hesitate to put his team up. Mbappe evens Wissam Ben Yedder as top-scorer in the league.

After a calm first half, Paris Saint-Germain went all-in at the beginning of the second half. At 52nd, Lio Messi delivered another pass-to-assist, this time to Hakimi, who crossed for a lonely Neymar inside the box. The Brazilian had to do nothing but a soft touch of the ball for a 2-0 lead.

Nine minutes later, PSG developed a 3-vs-2 counter-attack that, after a couple of rebounds, Leo Paredes turned into the third goal following a beautiful dribble.

This victory puts PSG all the way up in the standings widening the gap to seconds OGC Nice for 15 points with 10 matches remaining in the Ligue 1 season.

PSG have scored in 24 of their 28 games, more often than any other team this season, while Bordeaux have failed to win in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer winless streak was from 29th January 2021 to 3rd March 2021, a run of 7 games.