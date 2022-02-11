Rennes Lineup

D. Alemdar, B. Meling, N. Aguerd, W. Omari, H. Traoré, M. Terrier, B. Santamaría, J. Martin, B. Bourigeaud, G. Laborde, L. Majer





PSG Lineup

K. Navas, Juan Bernat, P. Kimpembe, Marquinhos, A. Hakimi, M. Verratti, L. Paredes, J. Draxler, K. Mbappé, L. Messi, X. Simons

Pre-game insights:

Paris coach Mauricio Pochettino is making an average of 4.5 changes to his starting XI per game in Ligue 1 this season, more than any other manager.

Jonas Martin could play his 200th match in Ligue 1 (107 with Montpellier, 62 with Strasbourg, 30 with Rennes). Paris are the team he has faced the most without scoring in the top-flight (11 encounters).

Rennes (350) and Paris (336) are the two teams with the most shot attempts in Ligue 1 this season. These two teams have also made the most touches in the opposition box in the competition this season (695 for Paris, 615 for Rennes).

Rennes have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games (at Monaco, Lens and Clermont), while they last lost four in a row in the top-flight in April-August 2016.

Paris are unbeaten in their last 14 Ligue 1 home games (W13 D1), while keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four – both of these are the longest current home runs in the competition.

Rennes have won two of their last three Ligue 1 matches (L1) after losing each of the previous three.

Paris have won each of their last two Ligue 1 games by 4+ goals (4-0 v Reims and 5-1 v Lille), for the first time since October 2020 (3 – 6-1 v Angers, 4-0 v Nimes and Dijon). Paris are also the only team still unbeaten in Ligue 1 in 2022 (W3 D1).

Following a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture - in what is still Paris' only defeat in Ligue 1 this season so far - Rennes could become the third team to beat Paris home and away in a Ligue 1 campaign during the QSI era, after Monaco last season and Nancy in 2011-12.

Three of Paris' 13 home defeats in Ligue 1 since the beginning of the QSI era have been against Rennes (23%), with SRFC being the club with the most away wins at Parc des Princes in this period.

Paris have lost five Ligue 1 games against Rennes since the beginning of the QSI era in 2011-12 (W12 D3), their joint-most defeats against an opponent in this period, along with Lyon.