PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino previewed his side's Ligue 1 match against Lorient.

Pochettino discussed how his side will handle the absence of Kylian Mbappé and the return of South American players.

"We are not talking about replacing, we are talking about finding a good functioning, a functioning that brings us victory, it is a situation that happens during the year due to injuries or suspensions. We have a good squad to find the balance we want to find."

And about the South American players:

"Yes, with regard to the (South American) players who will be here on the 2nd of January, it is a possibility. They don't have many days but when you combine the rest and the work they will do it will allow them to be available for that game. After that, it will be my decision whether the players will be called up for the match or not.

We can add that the young players are training with us and will have the opportunity to play and gain experience, as they did in Valenciennes against Feignies, and that will be a positive thing."