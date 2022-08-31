An incredible game between Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar opened the scoring with an assist from Messi in the 37th minute. The goal was in a first instance called offside, but it turned out it wasn’t and the goal was given after a revision.
Kylian Mbappé scored the second goal with another assist from Lionel in the 50th minute.
❤️ 𝐌 𝐄 𝐑 𝐂 𝐈 💙#TFCPSG pic.twitter.com/5QpK07JlhM— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 31, 2022
Juan Bernat scored in the 90’+1 to make it 0-3 for the visitors.
The game ended 0-3 and PSG continue on top.