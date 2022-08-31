An incredible game between Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar opened the scoring with an assist from Messi in the 37th minute. The goal was in a first instance called offside, but it turned out it wasn’t and the goal was given after a revision.

Kylian Mbappé scored the second goal with another assist from Lionel in the 50th minute.

Juan Bernat scored in the 90’+1 to make it 0-3 for the visitors.

The game ended 0-3 and PSG continue on top.