Monaco beat PSG 3-0 with a double from Ben Yedder and another from Kevin Volland, at the Luis II Stadium, in Ligue 1.

Home team prevailed against a PSG team that missed the presence of Lionel Messi,who couldn't play because of a flu.

At 24', Youssouf Fofana released a low cross towards the middle of the area where Wissam Ben Yedder hit the ball with his heel to open the scoring. At 68', Kevin Volland surprised the defense with a shot at the goal of the small area to stretch the score after a collective play. Monaco delivered the knockout blow when Ben Yedder scored his double from twelve steps after Kimpembe's fault and sentenced the result with a 3-0.

Despite this defeat, Mauricio Pochettino's team are still leaders with 65 points and they will have to wait for the duel between Marseille and Nice, their immediate pursuers, to see if they mantain the difference of 15 units.