PSG obtained a 3-1 victory against St Etienne thanks to Marquinhos, twice and Angel Di María scoring. Denis Bouanga had given the locals the partial lead in the first half.

PSG have won 15 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team.

Lionel Messi made a hat-trick of assistance and was a key player for the leaders to maintain that position in Ligue 1's round 15. PSG have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 15 games from 10th April 2021 to 25th September 2021.

St Etienne's next match is against Stade Brestois and PSG's clash in round 16 is vs Nice.

