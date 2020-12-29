Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the sacking of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel's departure was reported on Christmas Eve, but there was no official word from the Ligue 1 champions until Tuesday morning.

PSG have now released a statement confirming Tuchel has departed after "an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation."

“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a club statement. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss won two straight Ligue 1 titles and took PSG to the Champions League final last season.

But he has paid the price for a slow start to the 2020-21 season amid reports of problems behind the scenes.

Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, who spent two seasons with PSG as a player, has been heavily linked with the vacancy.